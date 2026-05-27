Arsenal gets encouragement in race to sign La Liga star

Arsenal have reportedly been working behind the scenes to secure a move for Julian Álvarez in the current transfer window, with the club receiving encouragement that the forward could be open to a new challenge.

Atlético Madrid are keen to retain the Argentine star beyond this season and are actively trying to block any potential departure. However, competition for his signature is intensifying, with several top European clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Growing Interest in Álvarez

Álvarez has established himself as one of the most highly regarded forwards in world football in recent seasons, attracting interest from multiple elite sides. Arsenal are among the clubs hoping to position themselves strongly should an opportunity arise to sign him.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal’s interest has been encouraged by intermediaries who are reportedly working to facilitate discussions that could help structure a potential deal. While Álvarez has not publicly indicated his intentions, there is a belief that he may be open to exploring a move if the right opportunity presents itself.

PSG and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the situation, adding further competition for the forward’s signature. Atlético manager Diego Simeone is reportedly expecting clarity on the player’s future before finalising plans for the upcoming season.

Arsenal Planning Squad Changes

Arsenal may also need to reshape parts of their attacking unit to accommodate a high-profile signing of this magnitude. There is speculation that players such as Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli could attract interest in the next transfer window, which may open space within the squad for new additions.

Should departures occur, Arsenal would be better positioned to pursue major attacking reinforcements such as Álvarez as they aim to maintain their competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

For now, the forward’s future remains unresolved, but the growing number of clubs involved suggests that any decision will likely be significant in shaping the next phase of his career.

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