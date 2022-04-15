Arsenal gets encouragement in their pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Alan Hutton has offered Arsenal some encouragement in their bid to sign Douglas Luiz this summer by claiming Aston Villa will likely sell the Brazilian.

The former Manchester City man has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners in this campaign as Mikel Arteta looks for reinforcements.

He has been a mainstay in the current Villa side, but Steven Gerrard is likely to make changes to his squad in the summer and it would include selling some players.

Hutton believes the former Liverpool captain will listen to offers for the Brazilian and replace him with a different player.

He tells Football Insider: “I think everything points to him possibly leaving.

“There were obviously clubs in January that were looking at him. It didn’t quite happen. Now this Arsenal one has come up.

“They do obviously need reinforcements in that defensive midfield area so it’s probably a good suit for him.

“Maybe it’s time to freshen things up. It seems like that’s something that will happen in the summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Villa wants to sell Luiz, it is good news to Arsenal because it means we can sign him cheaply. However, is he the best of our midfield targets?

Yves Bissouma is another Premier League player that reports have linked us with a move for and the Malian might be a better option.

He would also be a cheaper alternative, considering that his contract at Brighton expires soon.