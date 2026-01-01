Arsenal gets extra time if they make late transfer window decision

Arsenal could be one of the more active clubs during the current transfer window as they look to add depth to their squad in order to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League. There is little doubt that the Gunners already possess a group capable of challenging for both domestic and European honours by the end of the season.

However, despite investing in several new stars over recent years, Arsenal have continued to be affected by injury problems. These setbacks have tested the squad at various points, highlighting the importance of having sufficient depth across all positions. Even so, the Gunners remain one of the strongest sides in football and continue to work diligently to ensure they stay competitive at the highest level.

At times, maintaining that standard requires taking full advantage of the transfer market. Arsenal have seen first-hand how injuries can disrupt momentum, and this experience may prompt further additions during the current window as they look to protect their position at the summit.

Squad Depth a Key Focus

The need for reinforcement has become increasingly clear as the season has progressed. Arsenal’s congested fixture schedule and ongoing fitness concerns mean that additional options could prove decisive in sustaining their title challenge. Strengthening the squad now would allow Mikel Arteta greater flexibility and reduce the risk of overworking key players.

The Premier League regulations also work in Arsenal’s favour. Clubs are permitted to register players until late in the window, and transfers that are not finalised before the deadline can still be completed using a deal sheet. This provides Arsenal with additional time to assess opportunities and act if the right player becomes available.

Flexibility in European Registration

There is further encouragement on the European front. As reported by Football London, Arsenal have until the fifth of February to register players for UEFA competitions if they make late moves in the transfer market. This flexibility could be crucial if the club decide to strengthen after the domestic deadline.

With ambitions firmly set on silverware, Arsenal are likely to remain alert to opportunities. Adding depth now could be the difference between sustaining their impressive form and falling short, making the coming weeks an important period for the club’s long-term objectives.