Arsenal gets fined by the FA over controversial Lewis-Skelly sending off

Arsenal has been fined £65,000 for failing to control their players during their hard-fought victory over Wolves. The Gunners reacted furiously after Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a red card for an offence that many believed should have only warranted a yellow.

The young defender tripped a Wolves player during a counter-attack, but the foul occurred far from Arsenal’s penalty area, deep inside Wolves’ half, where the attack still had a long way to go. Despite this, the referee decided to send him off, and VAR did not intervene to suggest a review, indicating that they agreed with the on-field decision.

This controversial decision was just one of several questionable calls that have gone against Arsenal this season. Given the context, it was unsurprising that the players surrounded the referee to express their frustration. Their reaction, however, led to the FA charging the club with failing to control their players.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal has now been handed a £65,000 fine, despite the fact that the sending-off was eventually overturned. The decision to fine the club has not come as a surprise, as it was clear that Arsenal’s players were unwilling to accept what they perceived as another unfair officiating decision.

Such incidents only add to the growing debate surrounding refereeing standards in the Premier League. Arsenal, like many other clubs, will be hoping that these types of mistakes are minimised moving forward, as they can have a significant impact on results. A wrong decision in such a crucial match could have cost the team valuable points in the title race.

While the club must now pay the fine, the focus will remain on ensuring they continue their pursuit of success without allowing officiating controversies to derail their momentum. Hopefully, referees will take greater care in making key decisions in the future, so incidents like this do not occur again.