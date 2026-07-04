Arsenal gets flexible in bid to beat Liverpool to World Cup talent

Arsenal are determined not to lose the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi as the midfielder continues to attract strong interest from several major European clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

Bouaddi has emerged as one of the leading teenage talents in world football during 2026 and has further enhanced his growing reputation after earning a place in Morocco’s squad for the World Cup. His performances at both club and international level have increased attention from Europe’s elite sides, with many viewing him as a player capable of developing into one of the best midfielders of his generation.

The youngster has become an important figure for Lille OSC despite his age, and his rapid development has convinced several clubs that he is ready for a major transfer in the near future.

Arsenal Explore Flexible Transfer Plan

Lille are understood to prefer keeping Bouaddi for at least another season in order to continue his development and maintain stability within their squad. Arsenal, however, are prepared to adopt a flexible approach in an effort to gain an advantage in negotiations.

According to Team Talk, the Gunners are considering signing the midfielder this summer before immediately allowing him to remain on loan at Lille for another campaign prior to his eventual arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

The arrangement could prove attractive for all parties involved. Bouaddi would continue receiving regular first-team football in familiar surroundings, while Lille would avoid losing one of their most influential players during the current transfer window.

Rivals Could Match Arsenal’s Proposal

Although Arsenal believe the proposal could strengthen their position in the race for the midfielder, they are aware that rival clubs may also be willing to offer similar terms to secure his signature.

Manchester City and Liverpool remain serious contenders and possess both the financial strength and sporting appeal to compete directly with Arsenal for highly rated young talent.

As a result, Arsenal understand that flexibility alone may not be enough to guarantee success in the pursuit of Bouaddi, with the final decision likely to depend on a combination of sporting project, development opportunities and financial agreement between all parties involved.