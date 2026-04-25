Arsenal gets good news on one of their unfit players

Arsenal face Newcastle United today and have been handed a significant boost in their bid to win the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium. With the title race entering a crucial stage, any positive development will be welcomed by Mikel Arteta and his squad.

The Gunners have endured several injury problems during this campaign and have been without a number of key players for extended periods. Some members of the squad remain sidelined, creating further challenges as Arsenal attempt to finish the season strongly.

Positive News for Arsenal

Despite those setbacks, Arsenal are expected to welcome players back in the coming weeks as they continue their push for success. Their immediate focus will be on securing victory against Newcastle United, regardless of who is available for selection.

They have now received encouraging news regarding one important player, with Arteta providing a positive update on Bukayo Saka’s return to full fitness. The winger has missed several matches, with the club keen to ensure he is fully ready before being involved again during such a vital period of the season.

As reported by the Metro, Arteta said: “Bukayo is probably going to be in the squad. So good news.

“We have given him some time, it was a moment where he was struggling to maintain the performances. He has some time for himself.”

Saka Could Make Key Difference

Saka’s possible return comes at an ideal moment for Arsenal, who need their strongest performers available as pressure increases in the closing weeks of the campaign. His influence in attack, creativity, and ability to decide matches have been missed during his absence.

Newcastle will still provide a stern test, and Arsenal know they cannot rely solely on one player to secure the result. However, having Saka available again would undoubtedly strengthen their options and give the side greater confidence.

He has been an important figure for Arsenal throughout the season, and his presence could improve their chances of claiming three valuable points. If he is involved against the Magpies, it may provide the lift Arsenal need in one of their most important fixtures of the campaign.