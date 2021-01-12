Arsenal gets harsh FA cup draw but very winnable

So Arsenal may have made hard work of beating Newcastle in the Third Round of the FA Cup, and it looks like it could get even tougher for us to go on to win a record 15th FA Cup Final win.

I think there are very few pundits that would forecast that Southampton v Shrewsbury Town would end up in an away win, especially as the lower League side have got coronavirus problems limiting their choice of players, but you never know we may just get very lucky!

So as much as we love to see a bit of giant-killing, I have a feeling we’ll be going down to St. Marys on the 23rd Jan, where we won 2-0 last season. It will also be important for us to win psychologically as well, as we will be at the same ground three days later to play the Saints in the League.

If we do manage to get through we could then have another tough away game at Wolves, unless the mighty Crawley can emulate their incredible win over Leeds in the Third Round. Funnily enough we also have to travel to Molineux for a League game the week before the 5th round ties.

I think both those games will be tough for Arsenal as our opponents will be thinking they a possible FA cup triumph in their hands this season too.

But you never know, we could be facing Shrewsbury in the 4th round and Crawley in the 5th round instead!

READ MORE: Mourinho trolls Mesut Ozil over Tottenham jibe