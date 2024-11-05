Arsenal gets huge boost as Martin Odegaard returns to team training

Arsenal has received a significant lift with the return of Martin Odegaard to first-team training, just in time for two crucial upcoming matches against Inter Milan and Chelsea. Odegaard, sidelined since the September international break due to an ongoing physical issue, has been sorely missed in Arsenal’s midfield. The Norwegian playmaker, who captains the side, was among the Gunners’ standout performers before his injury, and his return could play a pivotal role as they aim to regain momentum after recent setbacks.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I doubt Ødegaard will play against Inter and did he actually travel to Italy today as Rice didn’t?