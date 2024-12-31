Arsenal gets huge Dani Olmo boost as second Barcelona attempt to keep him fails

Arsenal has received a significant boost in their pursuit of Dani Olmo, as Barcelona’s financial troubles have left them unable to register the Spanish attacker for the second half of the season. According to the Daily Mail, the Catalan club has exhausted all legal avenues after their second attempt to secure his registration was rejected.

Olmo joined Barcelona in the summer but was only registered for six months due to the temporary vacancy created by an injury to Andreas Christensen. With the Danish defender now fit and set to reclaim his spot in the squad, Barcelona faces a predicament, as they are unable to free up additional financial resources to retain Olmo.

This situation could work in Arsenal’s favour, as Olmo is set to leave Barcelona as a free agent if the club cannot resolve their registration issues imminently. The Gunners have been admirers of the Spanish international since his standout performances at Euro 2024, and this development presents a golden opportunity to bring him to the Emirates without a transfer fee.

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-documented, and their inability to manage the constraints of La Liga’s financial fair play rules has already cost them players in the past. With no immediate solution in sight, Olmo’s departure appears increasingly likely, putting Arsenal in a strong position to secure his signature.

Adding Olmo to the squad would represent a major coup for Arsenal. His versatility and creativity would enhance the team’s attacking options, and signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a remarkable piece of business. As this situation unfolds, Arsenal must remain vigilant and prepared to act quickly to finalise a deal.

This unexpected opportunity could significantly strengthen the Gunners’ squad as they push for success in the latter half of the season. While Barcelona’s misfortune is unfortunate, Arsenal stands to benefit greatly if they can capitalise on this situation.