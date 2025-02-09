Arsenal gets huge fitness boost as one injured star begins training in Dubai

Arsenal has been handed a significant fitness boost as they continue their training camp in Dubai ahead of the crucial title run-in this season.

The Gunners have struggled with injuries for much of the campaign, frequently losing key players at important moments. Despite this, they have remained in contention for the Premier League title, and as they prepare for the final stretch of the season, having a fully fit squad will be crucial.

During their time in Dubai, Arsenal has taken several of their injured players along, which suggests that several of them could be nearing a return to full fitness before the team resumes competitive action. The club’s medical team has been working hard to ensure that as many players as possible recover in time to contribute during this vital stage of the season.

Arsenal is determined to chase down Liverpool when they return, and supporters are hopeful of a strong run of form that could see them lift the Premier League trophy. With crucial matches on the horizon, having key players back in action could make all the difference.

One of the most significant boosts comes in the form of Ben White, who has been struggling with injury recently. According to The Daily Mail, the England right-back has returned to training with the rest of the squad, providing Arsenal with a timely lift. White has been one of the most consistent performers for Mikel Arteta’s side, and his absence has forced the manager to make tactical adjustments that have not always been ideal.

In White’s absence, Arsenal has been deploying Thomas Partey at right-back, a role that has limited his effectiveness in midfield. With White back in contention, Partey could return to his natural position, strengthening Arsenal’s midfield while restoring balance to the team’s defensive setup.

The Gunners will be hopeful that White is now fully fit and ready to maintain his best form for the remainder of the season. His defensive ability, composure on the ball, and experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial as Arsenal pushes for the title.