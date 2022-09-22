Arsenal gets huge injury boost ahead of the Tottenham game

Arsenal has been handed a boost on the injury front ahead of their match against Tottenham when domestic football returns.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season and they will head into that game with six wins from seven league games.

Spurs have also made a great start to the term and the winner of that match will start the new week above their rival.

The Gunners are overachieving, considering their last campaign, but the game against Spurs will test them.

Arsenal’s last game against Brentford ended in a 3-0 victory for them, but some of their key players missed it.

Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko were unavailable because of injury and they joined other long-term absentees on the sidelines.

However, Football London reveals both players as well as Reiss Nelson and Cedric Soares are now fit to play.

They could all be in the squad when Arsenal faces Spurs at the start of next month.

Having our key players fit and available increases our chance of beating Tottenham.

The Lilywhites have undoubted quality and the game would be very close.

However, if our players stay in shape, we should beat them and secure the points.

