Arsenal gets injury boost with two players set to return to first-team training

Arsenal injury update is good news concerning at least two players.

Arsenal’s injury list was lengthened when Sead Kolasinac injured his shoulder in their game against Everton at the weekend, but there has generally been good news from that front.

The Gunners have four defenders out injured at the moment, but Mikel Arteta is getting set to welcome two of them as this month comes to an end.

According to the clubs official website, Cedric Soares has progressed well from the injury he was nursing before Arsenal signed him last month.

The Portugal international is said to be close to joining the first-team action following improvement with his gym sessions, and the update indicates that a return to first-team training could be as soon as this Friday.

Kieran Tierney is another player who has progressed well in the injury front. The former Celtic man has played just 11 times in an injury-ravaged first season at the Emirates.

He dislocated his shoulder last year and he is yet to turn out for Mikel Arteta. However, he is also close to a return to full training and he should join his teammates in full training before this month ends.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have both players back as the Gunners compete on three different fronts in what will be a very congested period.