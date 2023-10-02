Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal gets injury boosts ahead of their match against Lens

Arsenal has received a significant fitness boost ahead of their upcoming match against Lens this week, with Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Jesus all participating in training with the team.

Saka and Jesus had picked up injuries during Arsenal’s weekend game against Bournemouth, raising concerns about their availability. However, according to Standard Sport, both Saka and Jesus trained alongside their teammates in the latest session. This positive development comes as Arsenal aims to secure back-to-back victories in the Champions League.

Additionally, the report suggests that Thomas Partey is nearing a return to action and was also involved in the training session, further boosting Arsenal’s midfield options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we chase several trophies at this stage of the season, we must have a strong team and keep our main men healthy.

Saka, Jesus and Partey are three of the most important players at the club, and we need them fit for the Lens match and the game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Even if they miss the game against Lens, we need them for the game against City later in the week because that is the definition of a must-win showdown.

