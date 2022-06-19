Arsenal gets into a good position to sign Spanish international

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Atletico Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus, where he enjoyed more than enough playing time.

The Italians want to keep him, but they are not interested in paying the 35m euros both clubs agreed before he moved to Serie A temporarily.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to add him to their squad and the Gunners have taken a good position regarding that.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have made an offer to Atletico Madrid that is better than what Juve wants to pay.

The Spanish club will sell him to the highest bidder, and as things stand, Arsenal is leading the race for his signature.

If Juve cannot match their offer, Morata will probably play club football at the Emirates next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has done well in his two spells at Juventus, but his time in the Premier League with Chelsea earlier wasn’t so eventful.

Arsenal can make him do better, but bringing him back to the Emirates remains a serious risk.

If Mikel Arteta is keen to sign him, that means he has seen something in the Spaniard that gives him the confidence that the striker will thrive.

