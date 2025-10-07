Arsenal gets no new breaks in bid to sign La Liga star

Arsenal have long been admirers of Arda Guler and have consistently pursued the young Turkish midfielder in the hope of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have followed his progress closely for several seasons and continued their efforts even after his move to Real Madrid, viewing him as a potential creative addition to their squad.

Arsenal’s Interest and Guler’s Early Struggles in Madrid

During much of his time at Real Madrid, Guler struggled to gain the attention and playing time he desired, finding himself in a situation reminiscent of Martin Odegaard’s early career at the Spanish club. This lack of opportunities encouraged Arsenal to remain optimistic about signing him, believing that he might eventually seek a move to secure more regular football.

Last season, under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler’s prospects appeared uncertain, as the manager frequently overlooked him in key fixtures. That situation gave Arsenal confidence that the player might consider a new challenge elsewhere, particularly one where he could take on a central role and develop more rapidly under Mikel Arteta’s system.

Xabi Alonso’s Influence and Madrid’s Firm Stance

However, the landscape has shifted significantly with Xabi Alonso now at the helm. The former midfielder has recognised Guler’s quality and has made him an integral part of his plans, regularly involving him in matches and even considering tactical setups that would see him feature alongside Jude Bellingham.

This renewed trust has transformed Guler’s position within the squad and altered the club’s long-term view of him. According to Football Insider, Real Madrid have no intention of selling the player, effectively ending any realistic hopes Arsenal may have held of securing his signature.

As Guler’s influence continues to grow under Alonso’s management, Los Blancos have reportedly closed the door on any possible transfer, not only to Arsenal but to any other interested club. For now, it appears that the young midfielder’s focus remains firmly on making a lasting impact in Madrid, where he is finally being given the platform to showcase his talent at the highest level.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…