Arsenal gets north London derby boost with latest Spurs team news

Football London reports that Joe Hart is training in preparation for being between the sticks for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Arsenal at the weekend.

This will come as a massive boost to Arsenal after the former England number one conceded three goals in his last game for Tottenham against LASK Linz.

Tottenham is currently top of the Premier League and one of the reasons why they are in that position is because of the form of Hugo Lloris.

He made one particularly important save in their league game against Chelsea which ended in a goalless draw, they might have lost that game.

Hart hasn’t played in the Premier League since 2018 and in his last start in the competition, he conceded five goals for Burnley.

Arsenal has been struggling for goals in the Premier League, but after putting four goals past Rapid Vienna in the Europa League yesterday, they might need a helping hand to get back to goal-scoring form in the Premier League.

If Hart starts, then Spurs might be looking weak at the back and that should give Arsenal more confidence in front of the goal.