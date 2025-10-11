Arsenal gets sanctioned by the FA after row with Manchester United

Arsenal have been handed a suspended £500,000 fine for failing to provide the full away ticket allocation to Manchester United for an FA Cup fixture earlier this year. The incident occurred when the Gunners supplied 8,000 tickets to their rivals, falling 1,000 short of the required allocation.

FA Issues Suspended Fine to Arsenal

Manchester United formally protested Arsenal’s decision, arguing that they should have received the full complement of tickets. Arsenal, however, maintained that they could not meet the requested number due to safety concerns. The club reportedly rejected several alternative suggestions, including allocating the tickets to selected fans or emergency workers, leaving the seats empty for the duration of the match.

According to the Daily Mail, the Professional Game Board of the FA imposed a suspended fine on Arsenal as a result of the breach. A statement from the FA reads: “The fine is suspended pending Arsenal FC’s confirmation that it is able to comply with this requirement for the 2025-26 FA Cup third round and continued compliance for any further rounds of this season’s competition.” The fine highlights the governing body’s emphasis on ensuring clubs meet their obligations regarding ticket allocations for away supporters.

Previous Incidents and Implications

The match in question ended in defeat for Arsenal, and Manchester United are likely to feel justified in its grievance. The issue is not unique to United, as Arsenal have previously limited ticket allocations for other clubs, with Liverpool reportedly affected in a similar manner last year. These repeated incidents have drawn criticism from rival clubs and supporters, raising questions about how Arsenal balances supporter safety with obligations to visiting fans.

While the fine is currently suspended, Arsenal will need to demonstrate compliance in the next FA Cup rounds to avoid activation of the penalty. The ruling serves as a reminder to the club to carefully manage ticket allocations in accordance with FA regulations, particularly when dealing with high-profile fixtures that attract large and potentially passionate away support.

The decision also emphasises the FA’s commitment to fairness and the protection of fan access, ensuring that away supporters are granted the tickets to which they are entitled.

