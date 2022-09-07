Arsenal gets serious about fighting online abuse with a new partnership

Arsenal is one of the professional clubs that take online abuse seriously and they have been taking steps to eliminate it.

Some football fans find it easy to hide behind their keyboards to abuse footballers over the internet through various social media platforms, and the clubs have been working to stop these bullies.

It is not an easy task, but clubs must engage actively to keep their players safe and mentally happy.

Arsenal has now revealed a new partnership aimed at curtailing the menace of online abuse.

The club announced through its website that it has entered a partnership with Pixstory, an integrity-based social media platform.

A club statement reads:

“We are announcing our partnership with Pixstory, an integrity-based social media platform, to reduce abuse and hate speech in online fan conversations, and have joined the platform under the handle @Arsenal.

“We will work together to create a safer online environment, and we are the third major European club after Juventus and Paris Saint Germain Feminine to collaborate with the platform.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

These online abuses could get to the players and affect them if care is not taken.

This move shows the club cares about its staff and will do its best to protect them from whatever could affect their mental health.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob