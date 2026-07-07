Arsenal gets serious about signing Mexico’s teenage World Cup sensation

Gilberto Mora entered the 2026 World Cup as the tournament’s youngest player, yet he produced a series of impressive midfield performances for Mexico before England eliminated them with a victory in the round of 16.

The 17-year-old has established himself as a regular in the Mexico side thanks to his composure on the ball and his mature approach to the game.

Arsenal monitoring Gilberto Mora’s development

Mora plays with the composure of a seasoned professional, reading the game intelligently and retaining possession with confidence. His performances have attracted the attention of several leading clubs that have been closely following the World Cup.

Arsenal are among the teams interested in the midfielder, and the Gunners continue to work on a move to bring him to the club, according to Metro Sport.

The report states that Mora has become a highly sought-after player in Europe after his displays for Mexico demonstrated that he is capable of performing against top-quality opposition on the biggest stage.

Young midfielder has time on his side

Arsenal have built a reputation for developing talented young players, and the club could provide an ideal environment for Mora to continue his progress if he eventually makes the move to north London.

The Gunners believe he has the qualities to strengthen their squad in both the short term and the long term, making him an attractive prospect for the future.

However, at just 17, Mora may decide that there is no need to rush into a transfer and could choose to remain with his current club for a few more seasons before making the move to European football.

That approach would allow him to continue his development while gaining additional first-team experience before taking the next step in his career. Whether he moves now or later, his performances at the World Cup have significantly enhanced his reputation and placed him firmly on the radar of several of Europe’s leading clubs.