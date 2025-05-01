Arsenal gets some early bad news as PSG star might be fit for second leg

Ousmane Dembélé was the decisive figure for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with the French forward scoring the only goal of the match. Dembélé has been in exceptional form throughout 2025, and Arsenal should have been acutely aware of the threat he posed ahead of the encounter.
Despite his reputation and recent performances, the Gunners appeared to give him too much space, and he duly capitalised on the opportunity, finding the net with what proved to be the winning goal. His movement and sharpness consistently posed problems for Arsenal’s defence, and his contribution ultimately ensured that PSG left North London with a valuable advantage.
Later in the match, Dembélé appeared to suffer a setback when he pulled up with discomfort and had to be withdrawn before the final whistle. For the home supporters, his substitution offered a glimmer of hope, as they would have been quietly optimistic that the PSG attacker might miss the return leg in Paris due to injury.
However, that hope appears to have been short-lived. According to a report from L’Équipe, the issue that forced Dembélé off is not as serious as initially feared, and he is expected to be available for selection in the second leg at the Parc des Princes. This update significantly boosts PSG’s prospects as they prepare to defend their narrow lead and attempt to reach the final.
With Dembélé likely to feature again, Arsenal must now focus on how best to contain him. He remains one of PSG’s most dangerous players and has shown that he can change the course of a match in an instant. The Gunners will need a much more disciplined and tactically astute performance if they are to neutralise his threat and overturn the deficit in the second leg.
Keeping Dembélé in check will be crucial to Arsenal’s hopes of progressing, and Mikel Arteta’s side must approach the return fixture with both defensive resilience and strategic awareness if they are to keep their Champions League dream alive.
Dembele has been a revelation since he has been used through the middle rather than on the wing were he was subject to heavy defensive responsibilities.With 3 highly talented wingers and a classy centre forward to back him up, its little wonder PSG are having such a successful season.The way their front three interchange is a tactic i wish our Manager would contemplate and you never know,perhaps Saka would prove successful as a central striker?
@Grandad
I must say, I’ve been impressed watching the way PSG front 3 interchange with ease. They’re tactically sound, young and full of vitality.