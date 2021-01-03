Arsenal gets some encouragement in their pursuit of Bundesliga star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Julian Brandt in the last few days, and it seems that they might get their man if they try hard.

We reported yesterday that the Arsenal dressing room is already discussing the possibility of the German attacker joining them this month, his team seems to have encouraged the Gunners to come forward with an offer.

Christian Falk who reported Arsenal’s interest has once again revealed an interview quote from Borussia Dortmund’s Head of Sport, Michael Zorc who says that he has heard about the reported Arsenal interest.

However, the Gunners haven’t tabled an offer for him yet and he didn’t rule out the possibility of the Germany international moving this month either.

Falk Tweeted: “Michael Zorc, Head of Sport @bvb, about the rumors of a @Arsenal interest in @JulianBrandt: “I read that too, I can’t say more about it. there is nothing on the table – and not even in the fax machine.“ what Zorc does not say: Brandt is not for sale…”

Brandt has been one of the best talents in Germany for some time now, however, he has lost his place in the team this season.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna have made it hard for him to get first-team chances, but he would be a solid addition to the Arsenal team.