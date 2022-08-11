Arsenal gets some important injury news ahead of their next match

Arsenal has been handed a fitness boost as three of their injured players have returned to training.

Mikel Arteta’s side started their new season with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend, and they will want to build on that when they face Leicester City in their next league game.

They achieved the win against Palace without the input of some of the club’s first-team players.

However, Arteta will have a larger group to choose from in his next match, as a report on Standard Sports reveals that Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all returned to full training.

Vieira is yet to debut for the club, but Tomiyasu is the first choice right-back, and Smith Rowe is one of the key players.

Arteta might consider it too early for any of them to start the match, but we are very likely to see them on the bench at the Emirates for the encounter.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The team that faced Palace put up a solid performance, and it would be understandable if Mikel Arteta does not change any of them for the next game.

However, we need more options so that we can change the game from the bench if the starting XI doesn’t get the job done.

—————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…