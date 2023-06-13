Arsenal gets the perfect date to open Declan Rice talks

Securing the signing of Declan Rice could prove pivotal for Arsenal in this transfer window, as the English midfielder is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players in his position and reportedly tops their wishlist.
Rice recently captained West Ham to victory in the Europa Conference League and is poised to depart the club during this transfer window. Aware of Arsenal’s interest, the Hammers are prepared for discussions to take place regarding the potential transfer.
According to The Daily Mail, the upcoming week will see club executives convene for the Premier League AGM. Representatives from both West Ham and Arsenal are expected to be present at the meeting, providing an opportunity for the parties to engage in the first substantive discussions concerning Rice’s potential transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is a player we cannot miss out on and we have to start talks over his transfer as soon as possible.
We know other clubs are keen on him, but we must ensure we win the race for his signature and take him to the Emirates.
If we are complacent, another club will certainly defeat us to win the race to sign him.
Due entirely to thre relentkless consistency of Ricde being linked with Arsenal, over thr past few months I have gone from being extremely doubtful that we would wish to pay his transfe rfee , through doubt albeit tinged with hope and NOW, I HAVE REACHED EXPECTATION THAT HE WILL SIGN.
Now, expectation is NOT conviction. Until and unless he signs, there will obviously be some doubt.
But the balamce of probabilities has swung from extremely negative a chance to land him to the very positive likelihood. THAT is where I stand right now.
It seems very likely that AFC will make Rice our highest transfer fee and, just POSSIBLY, more than Grealish was at £100 mill to City.
…and that’s before we consider his wages.
For the combined price of 100M, we could easily sign at least two world-class midfielders. But a whopping 100M on plain, boring rice…. is a bit hard to swallow.
What would happen is Rice turns out to be a flop or gets injured? We would be back to square one.