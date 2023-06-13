Arsenal gets the perfect date to open Declan Rice talks

Securing the signing of Declan Rice could prove pivotal for Arsenal in this transfer window, as the English midfielder is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players in his position and reportedly tops their wishlist.

Rice recently captained West Ham to victory in the Europa Conference League and is poised to depart the club during this transfer window. Aware of Arsenal’s interest, the Hammers are prepared for discussions to take place regarding the potential transfer.

According to The Daily Mail, the upcoming week will see club executives convene for the Premier League AGM. Representatives from both West Ham and Arsenal are expected to be present at the meeting, providing an opportunity for the parties to engage in the first substantive discussions concerning Rice’s potential transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a player we cannot miss out on and we have to start talks over his transfer as soon as possible.

We know other clubs are keen on him, but we must ensure we win the race for his signature and take him to the Emirates.

If we are complacent, another club will certainly defeat us to win the race to sign him.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…