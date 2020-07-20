Arsenal gets transfer blow as striker reveals the team he is joining

Arsenal has been dealt a major transfer blow after Jonathan David revealed that he would be joining Lille.

The Canadian striker is one player that Arsenal has been linked with a move for after his fine season with Belgian side, Gent.

He has been a standout performer for the Belgians, and he looks set to continue his development elsewhere.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him (Metro) since it became clear that they might lose either of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window.

The future of both strikers remains uncertain with Aubameyang already in the final year of his current Arsenal contract.

The club is keen to keep hold of their captain, however, they also know that they would struggle to tie him down if he decides to continue his career elsewhere.

If they lose their captain or Lacazette, the Gunners would have to look elsewhere for a replacement now with David seemingly on his way to Lille.

Speaking to L’Equipe, David said: “Yes, I want to come to Lille.

“I have had a very good season. For me, my next step, is Ligue 1.

“And the footballing project at Lille is fantastic. They are a very good team in France.

“The Lille project interests me.

“I already speak French. That will help during my adaptation period.

“And Lille is very close to Gent geographically. So I will be able to concentrate on the pitch.”