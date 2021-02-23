Arsenal gets transfer blow as their target vows to stay put at his current team

Arsenal has been tracking Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior for some time now, but they will struggle to sign him after he vowed to remain at the Spanish capital side.

The young Brazilian has struggled to deliver goals and assists this season, which has thrown his Madrid future into doubt.

He is no longer a certain starter at the Spanish side and that has prompted Arsenal to be interested in signing him.

The Gunners had reportedly considered a January move for him before they settled for his team-mate, Martin Odegaard.

The summer is another time for teams to try to sign him, but the attacker is not interested in leaving Madrid and has vowed to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Madrid has been linked with big-money moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, which could see him fall further down the pecking order at the club, yet he is determined to remain.

Asked whether he would leave on loan in the summer, he told TNT Sports: ‘No. I’m always focused on wanting to be at Real Madrid, being with the best players, learning alongside the best players.

‘I’m 20 years old and it seems as though I’ve been playing for many years, but I’m only at the beginning of my career.

‘I’m learning a lot from the players that are here, those that play in my position. I want to stay at Real Madrid forever.’