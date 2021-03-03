Arsenal gets transfer blow as their transfer target agrees new Villa deal

Arsenal has been landing some of the best youngsters in England by luring them with the chance to play first-team football faster than at other teams.

However, they have just missed out on Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene-Bidace after he agreed to sign a new long-term contract with Dean Smith’s side, reports Birmingham Mail.

He has been shinning for their youth team and has even had the chance to travel with the first team for some games.

Arsenal was among a host of teams looking to poach him away from Villa Park, but they will have to turn their attention elsewhere now.

The 18-year-old has been one of the best Under18 players in England this season and he even earned a Player of the Month nomination for November.

He has signed a contract until 2024 to the delight of the club and Academy manager Mark Harrison has spoken of his delight that he stayed on the club’s website.

Arsenal is on the cusp of losing one of their best talents with Folarin Balogun set to leave the Emirates for nothing.

Adding Philogene-Bidace to their team would have softened the blow of losing Balogun, but that will not happen and they will have to turn their attention to their other targets now.