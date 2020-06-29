Arsenal gets transfer boost as Ajax’s coach admits target could leave this summer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Ajax defender, Nicolas Tagliafico after his manager admitted that the defender is one of three players expected to leave them this summer.

The Argentinian has been one of the stars of the current Ajax team and his fine form helped them reach the semi-final of the Champions League last season.

He has continued to impress for them this season and attracted the attention of top European teams like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ajax is known for producing some of Europe’s best talents, but they are also always willing to sell their stars for the right price.

Some key members of the team that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League have already been sold off and Erik ten Hag has now admitted that even more could be sold this summer.

He claimed that he expected the likes of Donny van de Beek, Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico to be sold and the latter is particularly almost certain to leave because of his age.

‘The transfer market will start in August – the top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained,’ Ten Hag told Dutch outlet Het Parool.

‘The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much. Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad.

‘Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

‘For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age.’

Is has to be highly questionable that Arsenal retians any interest in Tagliafico considering they have Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac and Bukayo Saka that can all play that position.

That said, Kolasinac is hardly Premier League quality and Saka is not a natural left back and Tagliafico could be brought in as a replacement for Kolasinac if the Bosnian is sold.