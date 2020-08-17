Arsenal gets transfer boost as Atletico Madrid eyes Napoli midfielder

Marca claims that Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Napoli’s midfielder, Allan, in what should be a boost to Arsenal’s bid to land Thomas Partey.

Partey has emerged as a top target for the Gunners this year as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild the Arsenal team that he inherited.

The Ghanaian has been in fantastic form for the Madrid side for the past two seasons and his fine performances have attracted the attention of several top teams.

He has been linked with a move to the likes of Juventus and PSG before now, but Arsenal is in pole position to sign him.

The Gunners have reportedly open talks over signing him, but their initial offer fell short of his 50 million euros release clause and the Spaniards are insisting that it must be paid in full.

The latest report that they want to sign Allan might just be a sign that they are preparing just in case the Gunners finally agree to trigger his release clause.

The report claims that they are willing to pay 40 million euros for the Brazilian and that they will speed up their chase if Partey eventually joins Arsenal.

Arsenal’s entire transfer budget remains unclear as they try to spend amidst the troubles of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans will be hopeful that they can reach a compromise with Atleti for Partey.