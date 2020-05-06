Arsenal gets transfer boost as Barcelona drop their interest in soon to be free agent

A recent report has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign Layvin Kurzawa in the summer as a move to Barcelona has been ruled out.

The defender would be a free agent in the summer and he has attracted the attention of several top European sides as he nears the end of his current deal in Paris.

There appears to be no appetite to give him a new contract in the French capital and that has opened the door for several top European sides to consider a move for him.

Arsenal has been one of his major suitors since his contract situation became public information, but the Gunners faced tough competition from Barcelona.

However, a report from Le10Sport claims that the player and Barcelona haven’t held any talks and both camps don’t see a move happening this summer.

Barcelona’s undisputed left-back is Jordi Alba, and they signed Junior Firpo to support the Spaniard last summer.

The report claims that the Catalans believe that they are secure in that area and they have turned their attention to gathering funds for the signing of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar.

This will come as a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing the Frenchman. Mikel Arteta should be given a small budget to spend this summer and free signings like Kurzawa would see that budget untouched.