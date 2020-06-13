Arsenal gets transfer boost as Barcelona lower their Coutinho demands again

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer after Barcelona changed their demands once again.

The Brazilian has been sent out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, but the Germans won’t sign him permanently. Barcelona doesn’t see him as a part of their future and the Catalans are hoping to ship him out again in the summer.

Barcelona want to sell him, but they understand that it would be difficult to get a buyer that would pay their asking price because of the impact of coronavirus.

They opened the door for him to leave them on loan again in the summer, but the Catalans wanted his loan team to pay all his wages.

This demand took Arsenal out of the running because the Brazilian is on a huge salary at the Nou Camp.

However, the Telegraph is claiming that Barcelona has lowered their demands further in their bid to get rid of him. It claims that the Catalans are now prepared to pay some of his wages if they can get a team to take him on loan next season.

This would provide Arsenal with a boost, and Mikel Arteta might finally get his man.