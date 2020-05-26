Arsenal gets transfer boost as Barcelona make World Cup winner available for loan move

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Ousmane Dembele in the summer with the Daily Mail claiming that Barcelona will listen to loan offers for him this summer.

Dembele has won the last two La Liga titles with Barcelona, but he has played less than 80 games for them since he joined them three seasons ago.

The Catalans had been hoping that he would eventually overcome his injury woes this season and begin to deliver for them, but he has continued to suffer from injuries and that has frustrated them.

They were initially not prepared to let him leave in the summer before changing their stance, however, the Mail is claiming that they will listen to loan offers for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

This is because Barcelona knows that his value would drop if he remains sidelined or on the bench at the Nou Camp and they are hoping that joining another team will resurrect his career and give his value a boost.

Arsenal would likely be delighted to hear this because they can’t afford to buy him outright this summer.

Dembele is definitely a massive talent and under the right management and circumstance, he could be a huge signing for Arsenal, even if it is just on loan.