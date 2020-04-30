Arsenal gets transfer boost as Chelsea accepts that Willian is set to leave

Chelsea has reportedly given up on keeping hold of Willian and the Blues have turned their attention to replacements, in a boost to Arsenal.

Willian will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season and he has been a target for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta wants the player to join David Luiz at the Emirates and bring more experience in winning trophies to the Emirates.

The Blues initially wanted the player to stay, and they offered him a two-year deal, however, he told them that he would rather sign a three-year deal and they haven’t returned with an improved offer.

The Blues now seem to have given up on keeping hold of him according to respected Sky Sports transfer guru, Kaveh Solhekol.

He claims that the Blues have already moved on from the Brazilian and they are already plotting for moves for replacements for him and Pedro, who is also out of a contract in the summer.

“As far as Chelsea are concerned, it’s fair to say they’ve moved on [from Willian],” he said. “They’ve signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, he will be joining in the summer.

“They are looking for other wide players though because Pedro’s contract is up as well. There’s been more interest in signing someone like Kai Havertz, who is at Bayer Leverkusen, and even at Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

“He would be a dream signing along with somebody like Jason Sancho.”