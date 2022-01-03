Arsenal gets transfer boost as club rules out selling their player to a rival

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Real Sociedad striker, Alexander Isak as a new report rules out a move to a rival.

The Swede has been on Arsenal’s radar since he starred for his country at Euro 2020 and he has remained on their wishlist.

However, they face competition from other European clubs, including Barcelona.

But El Nacional has handed them a boost in their bid to sign him by claiming Sociedad would not sell to Barca.

The report says they consider selling him to the Catalans as trading to a direct rival and wouldn’t want to strengthen the Blaugrana.

This has made things easier for Arsenal and the Gunners just need to reach an agreement with them to get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the finest players Arsenal can sign to help solve their current goal-scoring problem.

The striker was in stunning form at Euro 2020 and showed his potential with his performance in that competition.

He has continued to do well in Spain this season for Sociedad.

Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all leave the Emirates in the summer.

If that happens, Isak is a significant player to bring to the Emirates if we want goals.