Arsenal gets transfer boost as club rules out selling their player to a rival

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Real Sociedad striker, Alexander Isak as a new report rules out a move to a rival.
The Swede has been on Arsenal’s radar since he starred for his country at Euro 2020 and he has remained on their wishlist.
However, they face competition from other European clubs, including Barcelona.
But El Nacional has handed them a boost in their bid to sign him by claiming Sociedad would not sell to Barca.
The report says they consider selling him to the Catalans as trading to a direct rival and wouldn’t want to strengthen the Blaugrana.
This has made things easier for Arsenal and the Gunners just need to reach an agreement with them to get their man.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak is one of the finest players Arsenal can sign to help solve their current goal-scoring problem.
The striker was in stunning form at Euro 2020 and showed his potential with his performance in that competition.
He has continued to do well in Spain this season for Sociedad.
Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all leave the Emirates in the summer.
If that happens, Isak is a significant player to bring to the Emirates if we want goals.
interesting proposition, as having a CF with his size and pace is certainly a tantalizing proposition, but I must admit I do worry about his goal-scoring record thus far…it’s not a non-starter, as he’s still only 22, but it does raise a little red flag for me depending on the required monetary investment…according to what I’ve read this individual signed a 19,000/week deal in 2019, so Sociedad are going to make some serious coin no matter the bid and there’s no doubt we can surely turn his head with the kind of wages on offer in North London, but I don’t think it would be wise to for us to pay above the number unless we’re convinced he’s THE answer…ironically, he’s kind of an Auba/Laca “love child” amalgamation, in that he has the pace to beat you more directly and he likes to come deeper and play with his back to goal
