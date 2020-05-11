Arsenal gets transfer boost as it becomes certain that target won’t sign a new deal

Reports have handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to land Willian from Chelsea for free in the summer.

The Brazilian will be out of contract when this season ends, and he had been hoping to remain with the Blues. They have offered a contract to him, but he isn’t satisfied with the contract length and he has also asked them to give him a pay rise.

The Blues are unwilling to match his demands and that has put a stop to negotiations between the parties.

However, Football London claims that Chelsea keeping Willian after this season is no longer a reality, and he is now expected to join another London team because his family is settled in the city.

Arsenal have been keen to bring him across town in a similar transfer to that of David Luiz, but they face serious competition from Tottenham as Jose Mourinho is eyeing a reunion with the winger.

Mikel Arteta is looking to take advantage of the free agency market and he has made Willian a top target.

The Brazilian would bring experience playing and winning trophies in the Premier League to the Emirates.

Arsenal would, however, also look to be reasonable when they are offering him a new deal as they try to avoid a Mesut Ozil situation again.