Arsenal gets transfer boost as midfield target wants out of his current side

L’Equipe via the Express claims that Arsenal target, Houssem Aouar has now asked Olympique Lyon to allow him to leave this in this transfer window in response to interest from Arsenal.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his team.

Reports claim that Arsenal has made an offer for the midfielder and they are even willing to use Matteo Guendouzi as a sweetener in the deal.

The offer was rejected by the French side who are prepared to take just cash for his signature.

He is valued at 60 million euros and that fee might be a problem for the Gunners who have a limited transfer budget.

Arsenal has signed Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this transfer window, a midfielder is also on their list of targets.

The report adds that Thomas Partey has been one of their top targets in this transfer window and they have also established contact with Atletico Madrid over the signing of the Ghanaian.

Atletico also wants the Gunners to pay 50 million euros for him. It remains unclear if the Gunners will follow the Aouar trail or the Partey trail.

Partey is more established as we all know, but Aouar is younger and will probably offer more to the Gunners in the long-term.