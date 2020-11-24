Arsenal gets transfer boost as Milan rumours are squashed

The agent of Yusuf Yazici, Adem Cebeci, has squashed rumours that the midfielder is set to join AC Milan after he scored a hat-trick against the Italians in the Europa League.

The Lille midfielder has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window (Mail).

He has been in fine form for the French side, and that is why several top European teams have been looking to sign him.

He has scored 9 goals in the league and Europa League this season, and he is set to do even more for his team before the end of this campaign.

Milan is one team that is considering a move for him and reports have been flying around that the Italians are hoping to take advantage of their good relationship with Lille to sign him.

Milan is struggling to keep hold of Hakan Calhanoglu, and Yazici has emerged as a target to replace the Turkey international.

But his agent was asked if Milan got information with regards to signing him after he scored three goals against them and he said as quoted by CalcioMercato:

“Many international agents called me after the match against Milan. Yusuf was fantastic and scored a great hat-trick. We have not had direct contact with Milan. So if Milan are interested in Yusuf they should call Lille directly, not us.”