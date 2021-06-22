Arsenal gets transfer boost as one competitor denies interest in their transfer target

Arsenal has been handed a small boost in their bid to add Patrick van Aanholt to their squad this summer.

The Gunners have been chasing the signature of the Dutchman for some time now and they could get him for nothing.

After allowing Sead Kolasinac to leave them for Schalke 04 last January, the Gunners made enquiries about signing Van Aanholt in the same month.

They couldn’t seal the deal, but he would be out of a contract at the end of this month, which gives them the chance to sign him.

However, they face competition from teams around Europe for his signature.

One of them is SS Lazio, but the good news is that the Italian side has denied the rumours that they want him.

Il Messaggero via Inside Futbol is reporting that the Gunners now have one less competitor to worry about.

This is because Lazio has no interest in taking the former Chelsea man to Rome this summer.

The Italian side needs a new left-back, but they have turned their attention towards a move for Napoli star Elseid Hysaj.

Signing a hugely experienced defender like the 30-year-old will give Arsenal assurance of a fine cover for Kieran Tierney when he isn’t available or is being rested.