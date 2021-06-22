Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal gets transfer boost as one competitor denies interest in their transfer target

Arsenal has been handed a small boost in their bid to add Patrick van Aanholt to their squad this summer.

The Gunners have been chasing the signature of the Dutchman for some time now and they could get him for nothing.

After allowing Sead Kolasinac to leave them for Schalke 04 last January, the Gunners made enquiries about signing Van Aanholt in the same month.

They couldn’t seal the deal, but he would be out of a contract at the end of this month, which gives them the chance to sign him.

However, they face competition from teams around Europe for his signature.

One of them is SS Lazio, but the good news is that the Italian side has denied the rumours that they want him.

Il Messaggero via Inside Futbol is reporting that the Gunners now have one less competitor to worry about.

This is because Lazio has no interest in taking the former Chelsea man to Rome this summer.

The Italian side needs a new left-back, but they have turned their attention towards a move for Napoli star Elseid Hysaj.

Signing a hugely experienced defender like the 30-year-old will give Arsenal assurance of a fine cover for Kieran Tierney when he isn’t available or is being rested.

Posted by

Tags Patrick Van Aanholt

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mayor Francis says:
    June 22, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    I think he will be a good squad player

    Reply
  2. Sean Williams says:
    June 22, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    Too old. He’s probably got a year ahead of him and that’s it. We seem to be a paddock where old players can live out their lives comfortably, chewing on 80 grand a week. On a one year contract maybe, but we’ve seen how players like Willian get their long contracts and then down tools.

    Reply
    1. CorporateMan says:
      June 22, 2021 at 11:51 pm

      Agree.
      We’ve not had any luck with all these old freebies of recent. Lichteiner, Kolasinac, Soares, Willian, name them
      No need for ‘squad players’. Go out there and spend reasonably for young players that have something to prove and a good sell-on value if they need to leave

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs