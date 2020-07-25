Arsenal gets transfer boost as one team drops out of the race for exciting teenager

Sportmediaset.it via Milan News is claiming that AC Milan has dropped out of the race for RB Salzburg’s midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 19-year-old Hungarian is one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe this season, and Arsenal is one team that has been considering a move for him.

The Gunners, however, faced serious competition from AC Milan, who looked to have the upper hand in the pursuit.

However, the Italians have now pulled out of the race for his signature and that leaves Arsenal worrying about one less team.

Mikel Arteta is expected to reshape his team when the transfer window reopens.

The Spaniard has already signed two new defenders, but he might need to add some players to his midfield as well.

This is because the Gunners might fail in their bid to bring Dani Ceballos back from Real Madrid after his current loan deal ends.

Szoboszlai has played 40 games for Salzburg in all competitions this season, scoring 12 times and providing 18 assists.

Being so young, he might become one of the best players in the world under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock have developed well in the Arsenal first-team under Arteta and there is no reason why Szoboszlai could not do the same.