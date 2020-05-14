Arsenal gets transfer boost as PSG is looking for a new home for Julian Draxler

Arsenal’s bid to sign Julian Draxler has been boosted as a recent report out of Germany reveals that PSG are prepared to sell him this summer.

The German was an Arsenal target when he was still in the Bundesliga and snubbed Arsene Wenger to move to PSG in 2017.

However, over time he has become just a squad player and as he reaches the final season of his current deal, the Frenchmen want to sell him off in the summer, according to reports.

According to Fussballtransfers, he has interest from teams including the Gunners, and Hertha Berlin was desperate to land him in January transfer window, but he stayed put.

The same report claims that Mikel Arteta has made the German one of his transfer targets as he looks to get some more creativity into his team ahead of next season.

Arsenal has given up on Mesut Ozil ever recapturing his form, but they know he would stick around to see out his current deal.

Arteta has been helping some Arsenal players become better versions of themselves, and the Spaniard would be confident that he can revive the career of Draxler.

A sticking point in the deal, however, could be the player’s wage demands. Draxler currently earns around £120k per week at PSG and Arsenal, who just asked their players to take a pay cut, could struggle to give him that amount.