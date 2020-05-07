Arsenal gets transfer boost as target denies agreeing to join rival

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Willian from Chelsea in the summer, as the Brazilian has denied agreeing to join Tottenham.

Willian will become a free agent in the summer as he and Chelsea cannot agree to a new deal.

The Blues have offered the winger a two-year deal, but he wants a three-year deal, Chelsea isn’t willing to consider that.

The Brazilian has now been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge and reports earlier in the week claimed that a reunion with Jose Mourinho has been sealed and he would simply be moving to Tottenham in the summer.

However, he has debunked such reports according to a report in Sun Sports.

Respected Brazilian journalist, Joao Castelo-Branco Tweeted concerning the matter of Willian’s future and he claimed that the attacker denies having spoken to Jose Mourinho about playing for Tottenham.

His tweet reads: “Willian completely denies rumour that Mourinho has been in touch recently regarding playing for Tottenham.

“Absolutely no deal even close there. #Willian #thfc #CFC.”

This will come as a major boost to Arsenal who are considering a move for the Brazilian.

The Gunners will have limited money to spend in the summer and they want to get all the best free agents that they can get to improve their team.