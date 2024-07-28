Arsenal gets transfer boost as target reveals an important dream of his

Arsenal has received a boost in their bid to sign Murillo after the defender expressed his dream of playing in the Champions League.

Murillo has been one of Nottingham Forest’s standout players over the past few seasons, and his impressive form has drawn the attention of several top clubs.

Earlier in the summer, Juventus showed interest in signing him, but the move fell through, and he remained at Forest.

Despite the collapse of the Juventus deal, Murillo continues to attract interest from top clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners will be particularly pleased with his recent comments about his career aspirations.

At Nottingham Forest, Murillo has been used to battling relegation, but he has bigger ambitions and recently stated that his ultimate goal is to play in the Champions League.

Arsenal, having qualified for the Champions League ahead of Chelsea, is in a strong position to offer Murillo the opportunity to fulfil his dream.

Murillo said, as quoted by Football London:

“Of course I want to eventually play in the Champions League. When I was growing up I’d play video games and play with all those teams. Whenever I hear that classic music before the games it moves me, and it would be a dream to play in that competition.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Murillo has been one of the most impressive defenders in the Premier League and might do a good job for us if we sign him.

