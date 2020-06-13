Arsenal gets transfer boost as target wants to remain in Europe

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Thiago Silva for free this summer after the Brazilian ruled out a move outside of Europe.

The PSG defender will be a free agent at the end of this season and he has been linked with a move to a number of teams including Arsenal (The Sun).

The Gunners are looking for reinforcements ahead of next season and a new defender is most likely on the list of Mikel Arteta’s priorities for the next transfer window.

Silva has emerged as a new target for the Gunners, but Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him and he has also been linked with a return back to Brazil.

However, when quizzed about the rumours linking him with a return to Brazil the former AC Milan defender claimed that he did have unfinished business in Europe and wouldn’t want to return to South America just yet.

He told Brazilian magazine Caras, via Le10sports: “A return to Fluminense? Everyone knows the affection I have for Fluminense, I had an episode of tuberculosis and they opened the door for me. I have eternal gratitude for this, but I still have goals to reach in Europe. I hope I can reach them as soon as possible”