Arsenal gets transfer boost as their target dreams of playing in the Premier League

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster admits it would be a dream to play in the Premier League.

He has become the latest top talent from Ukraine, catching the attention of the best clubs around.

The attacker has been delighting fans in Europe this season, even though he has hardly played a domestic game.

A move to England could have happened in the summer, but his present club, Shakhtar Donetsk, is asking for too much money.

He remained with them, but it would likely not be for long as the youngster looks to play with a bigger club.

He has been speaking to the press about his future a lot lately, and he was asked if he would love a PL move. He admitted it was a dream destination.

He said to The Times:

“Yes, yes, it is possible (to come to the Premier League).

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and everyone want to play in this league.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are the best club for young talents to join if they want to keep developing, and Mudryk knows this.

However, we don’t expect him to force through a move, so we must be prepared to splash the cash to sign him.

