Arsenal gets transfer boost as their target is urged to leave his current club

Carlton Cole has urged Tammy Abraham to leave Chelsea amidst interest from Arsenal.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Although the Blues have lost Olivier Giroud this summer, he still isn’t expected to get too many chances to play because Tuchel isn’t a fan of his.

He was one of their key players when Frank Lampard was their manager and would feel he can enjoy similar status if he leaves the West London club.

The Daily Mail reported earlier that Arsenal is one of several clubs looking to sign Abraham with the Gunners needing more goals in their team.

In a boost to their chances of signing him, former West Ham striker Cole says Abraham needs to be at a club where he would be the main striker.

He continues to say that even though the former Aston Villa loanee has proven his worth out on loan and at Chelsea, the Blues still don’t value him, he should ask to leave.

‘You get to a point where you have got to know your worth,’ Cole told Talksport.

‘He has gone on loan and done really well at Aston Villa, Swansea and came back to Chelsea and done well. They still don’t value him the way they should do and the way he feels he should be valued.

‘He didn’t play at the backend of last season and he is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans obviously because he didn’t play.

‘Tuchel doesn’t fancy him and I would look at other options if I were him and say, ”let me go and be the main man somewhere”.’