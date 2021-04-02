Arsenal gets transfer boost as their target rejects new Everton deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to poach Thierry Small from Everton.

The 16-year-old is reportedly the best left-back in England for his age group and he has attracted attention from several top European sides.

Everton sees him as a key part of their future and they even gave him his debut in their first team earlier in the year.

However, his chances of first-team football have been limited since that time with the Toffees seriously chasing a top-four finish.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side wants to offer him a new long-term deal, but Express Sport says the teenager hasn’t accepted the three-year deal the club has put on the table.

The report says the lack of chances that he has found in the team does not impress him and is considering his options.

This gives Arsenal a good chance of taking him away from Merseyside.

The Gunners have developed a reputation for giving opportunities to youngsters and Mikel Arteta has continued with that tradition.

Kieran Tierney is currently Arsenal’s only top choice left-back after they allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave them for Germany.

If Small joins, he could become the second choice at the Emirates and get the chance to play regular first-team football a lot sooner.