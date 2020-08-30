Arsenal gets transfer boost as their target wants Premier League move

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar as it has been revealed that he wants a Premier League move.

The Gunners have been one of the teams looking to sign the young French midfielder for some time now.

He starred for Lyon in their run-up to the Champions League semi-final last season and his performances caught the attention of top European sides.

Real Madrid and Juventus are examples of the calibre of teams who are looking to sign him, but Arsenal will hope to beat them to his signature.

The Gunners want to strengthen their team this summer ahead of challenging for a top-four position next season.

They have already started the campaign brightly after they beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

They have signed Willian from Chelsea and Lille defender, Gabriel will soon be announced as an Arsenal player as well.

The midfield should become the next position that the Gunners strengthen and Aouar might become the midfielder that they sign.

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano was asked by a fan if the Frenchman fancies a move to the Premier League and he answered in the affirmative via this tweet.