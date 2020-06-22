Arsenal gets transfer boost as their teenage target tells PSG he’s leaving

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land PSG teenager, Adil Aouchiche this summer after the teenager told the French side that he would not be signing a new deal with them, according to RMC Sports.

The 17-year-old has been part of PSG’s youth system for a while and he has spent the last two seasons in their reserve team, for the most part.

However, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has been impressed enough to play him in three games this season, but that hasn’t helped to convince the player that he has a future at the club.

The report claims that he doesn’t want to play youth team football again next season and he doesn’t see himself earning a place in the star-studded PSG team.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him as they look to land yet another fine French talent.

In recent seasons, they have been able to sign Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba from the French league.

However, landing Aouchiche won’t be straight forward for Mikel Arteta’s side as there are other teams looking to land him.

Saint Etienne, who has been developing some of the finest footballers from France are also interested as well as Lille, claims the same report.