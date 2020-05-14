Arsenal gets transfer boost as their transfer target tells his club he wants to leave

Nicolas Tagliafico has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign him in the summer as he reportedly tells Ajax that he wants to leave for a bigger team.

The defender has emerged as one of Europe’s best left-backs in recent seasons, and he was hugely important as the Dutch side reached the semifinal of the Champions League last season.

He has been targeted by a number of teams ahead of the next transfer window and the Argentine has also boosted the hopes of Arsenal and other clubs looking to sign him in a new interview.

He has reportedly already told Ajax that he wants to leave for a bigger team if the opportunity comes, and he reiterated that in the interview.

In that interview with Argentina based media outlet Continental, he claimed that whilst Ajax remains a top side, they don’t compete in the best league and he has the dream of testing himself in the top leagues.

He said: “It’s always been my goal to play in the best competitions, at a top club.

“Ajax is an amazing club, but the Eredivisie is not an amazing competition. One should always have bigger dreams.

“I’m still working on my fitness. I need to be as fit as possible in case I’ll move to a new club.

“The pre-season will start in August, so two more months. But if I’ll leave, it’s still uncertain.