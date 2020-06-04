Arsenal gets transfer boost as they are given special treatment to sign Serie A striker ahead of Juventus

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Napoli striker, Arkadiusz Milik in the summer.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

However, the Gunners aren’t the only team looking to sign him with Juventus also linked with a move for him.

However, a new report on Sun Sports is claiming that the Gunners might land him for less than the £45 million that the Italians have asked teams to pay for him provided they are not an Italian side.

The report claims that Napoli would not consider selling him for less than that price to Juventus who is a direct rival, but they might consider selling him to Arsenal for less than that fee just to avoid selling him to a direct rival.

Milik has been used mainly as a backup to Dries Mertens at the Italian side because they favour the 4-3-3 formation which allows just one centre forward.

However, he has still managed to score nine goals from 16 league games for the Naples side this season.

This season appears to be his last at the Italian side and Arsenal might sign him up as a replacement should they lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.