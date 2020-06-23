Arsenal gets transfer boost as they could land South American star at a bargain price

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has struggled to settle in Spain since he left Liverpool two years ago and he has been tipped to make a return to the Premier League this summer.

Several reports have linked Arsenal (TeamTalk) with a move for him and the latest report from Sport claims that Barcelona is desperate to sell the midfielder before the end of this month.

It claims that the Catalans are so keen that they would pay some of his wages to get him a new home ahead of next season.

Coutinho has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich but the Germans won’t be making his loan deal permanent.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Leicester City are other Premier League teams that have been linked with a move for him over the past few months, also reported in Sport.

Mikel Arteta seems to have given up on Mesut Ozil with the German not appearing in any of Arsenal’s two league games since the restart.

Coutinho had his best spell as a footballer in the Premier League and he might help Mikel Arteta get that extra bit of creativity that he has been looking for in his midfield.